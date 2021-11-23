Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 121.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $315.82. 26,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,313. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $232.87 and a 52-week high of $323.03.

