Jonathan Faddis Sells 1,666 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43.

On Friday, September 17th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $13.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,722. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 111.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 89.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 255.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.