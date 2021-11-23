Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.25. The company had a trading volume of 160,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $419.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

