Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Guardian Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Guardian Investment Management decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after buying an additional 1,388,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $420.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

