John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.21

Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.21 and last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $488.39 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.49%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

