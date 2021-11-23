JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.55. 152,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,100. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

