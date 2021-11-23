JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $340.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.37 and its 200 day moving average is $293.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,419 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

