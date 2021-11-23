JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.4% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 173.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,011 shares of company stock worth $3,387,859. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

CSCO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. 246,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,916,850. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $231.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

