JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,713. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $168.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

