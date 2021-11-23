JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $153.57. 1,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.73 and a 200 day moving average of $166.26. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

