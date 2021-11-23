JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $203.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,635. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.28. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

