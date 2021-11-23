Jefferies Financial Group Raises Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to C$36.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Cresco Labs stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

