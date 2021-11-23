Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $80.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Shares of FL opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

