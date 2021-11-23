Jefferies Financial Group Comments on British Land Company Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of British Land in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British Land’s FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get British Land alerts:

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. British Land has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.