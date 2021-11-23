Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ASOS Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASOS in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASOS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

ASOMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,040.00.

ASOMY stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10.

ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

