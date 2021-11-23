JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Citigroup

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JD. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.