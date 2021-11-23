James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of JHX stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. 38,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,270. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 13.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.7%. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

