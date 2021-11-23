Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,618. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34.

