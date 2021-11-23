Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.70. 42,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,285. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.