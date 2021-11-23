Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded down $31.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,909.83. 30,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,857.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,699.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.