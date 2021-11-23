Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 200 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 38.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,980,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.24. 24,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,945. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.98 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

