iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

