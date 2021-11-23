iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.22. 52,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.28. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.