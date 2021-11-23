iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $108.58. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,120. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average is $103.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

