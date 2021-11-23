iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,088. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $215.70 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.51.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

