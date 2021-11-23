iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. 33,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,593. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

