iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.32. 883,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,943,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.73 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.