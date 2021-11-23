iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Trimmed by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. 917,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,392,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

