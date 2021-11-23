iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,485 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.