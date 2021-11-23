iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.29 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

