iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,610 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,215,000 after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.64.

