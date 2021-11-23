iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,467 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,490,000 after buying an additional 786,222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,867,000 after buying an additional 671,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.55. 538,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,108,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.42. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $160.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

