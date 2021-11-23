IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 140,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 82.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIX opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 million, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.17.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

