IP Group (LON:IPO) PT Raised to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

IP Group (LON:IPO) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 151 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON IPO opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. IP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 84.90 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.20 ($2.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.97.

In other IP Group news, insider Greg Smith bought 8,500 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £10,455 ($13,659.52).

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

