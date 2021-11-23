IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IONQ. Craig Hallum upped their target price on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. IonQ has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

