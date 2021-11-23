Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 8.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,677,000 after buying an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.58. 80,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

