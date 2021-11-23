Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,459 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $20,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 44.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 590,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 180,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Grid by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 130,409 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 6,299.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

