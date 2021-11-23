Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.17% of American Finance Trust worth $21,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $13,458,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 1,112,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,226,000 after buying an additional 994,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 1,052.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 636,962 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,434,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -283.32%.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

