Invesco Ltd. Purchases 8,660 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 72.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 46.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.30 million, a P/E ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.