Invesco Ltd. Has $20.40 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,892 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.12% of Knowles worth $20,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,739 shares of company stock worth $8,583,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

