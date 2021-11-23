Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.26% of Apartment Income REIT worth $19,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after acquiring an additional 286,673 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIRC opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.74.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -382.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

