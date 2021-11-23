Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Stock Position Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBWB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $73.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

