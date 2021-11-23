Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.25

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 9010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter worth $1,123,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 149.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 813,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 487,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85,043 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

