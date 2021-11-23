Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $730.00 at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $640.00 to $730.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Shares of INTU opened at $661.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.60 and a 200-day moving average of $527.95. Intuit has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

