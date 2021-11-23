Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Update

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ITCI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 614,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,452. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.