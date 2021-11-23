Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Interface were worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.6% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 413,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 11.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,669 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 23.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 221.8% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 86,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 59,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

