Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.23 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.50.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.65. 61,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,363. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.