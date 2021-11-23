Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,656 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 145,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 25,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Intel by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 109,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,233,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

