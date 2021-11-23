Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

IAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $2,058,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $8,232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $4,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

