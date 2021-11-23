Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Jukka Sakari Nieminen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$750,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,043,823.48.

Shares of RUP traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,964. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 20.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$871.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.27.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

